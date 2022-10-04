Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.