Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $309,000 in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of BWC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

