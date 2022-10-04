14,805 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPGY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,304,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 772,998 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Stock Performance

Shares of TPGY stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.