Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ JCICU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

