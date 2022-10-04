Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Price Performance
ATVCU stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.22.
Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Profile
