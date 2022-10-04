27,500 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPAR. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

