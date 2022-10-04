Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth $17,748,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $8,373,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $7,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

DCRD stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.