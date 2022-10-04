Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSSI opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

