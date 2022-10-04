Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $9,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

