Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Argus Capital were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Argus Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Argus Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

About Argus Capital

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

