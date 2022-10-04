Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $129,000 in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,925,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,904,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $868,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

