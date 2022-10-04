Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,210 Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENER. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,469,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,063,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,174,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENER opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

