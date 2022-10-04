Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSDA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,662,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 693.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 751,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 656,565 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 336,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSD Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSDA opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.