Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 58,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.