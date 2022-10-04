Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Profile



Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

