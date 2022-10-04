Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 6,553 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $331.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.73. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

