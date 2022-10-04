AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,210,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,127,000 after acquiring an additional 270,445 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

