Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $15,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 121.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

