Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Central Pacific Financial worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

CPF stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $570.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

