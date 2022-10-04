Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $501.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

