Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

