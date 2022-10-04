Sandy Spring Bank Invests $46,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,623 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 763,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

