Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth about $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

