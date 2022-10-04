Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 46,586 RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RMI stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
