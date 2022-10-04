Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 46,586 RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000.

RMI stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

