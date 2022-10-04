Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

