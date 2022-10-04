Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

