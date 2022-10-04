Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 23.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth $59,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth $948,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.