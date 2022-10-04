Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

