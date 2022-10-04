Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

