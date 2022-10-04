Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 620.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $336.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.