Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vodafone Group Public Profile

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

