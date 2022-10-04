New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,879,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,373,000 after acquiring an additional 469,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

