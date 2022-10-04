Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,490,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 246,571 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,228,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 487,866 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

