Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $992.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

