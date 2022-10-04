Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,248,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 700.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 53,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

