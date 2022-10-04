Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,725 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.85 and its 200 day moving average is $192.35.

