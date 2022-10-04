Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 680 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,588,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,287,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -18.70%.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.