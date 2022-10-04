Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 439,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 436,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

CIM opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.42%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

