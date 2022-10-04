Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,465 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 196,622 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CW opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

