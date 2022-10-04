Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MATX stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

