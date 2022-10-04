UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

About UMH Properties

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

