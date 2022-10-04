Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 200,945 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,945 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

WSFS opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

