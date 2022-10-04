Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 415.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

