UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 525 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

