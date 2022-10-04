UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 62.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,309,000 after purchasing an additional 134,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BKI opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

