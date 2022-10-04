UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 790 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8,515.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 116,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.44 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.66 and its 200-day moving average is $263.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

