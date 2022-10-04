Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $336.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $672.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.