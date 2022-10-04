VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $185.11 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

