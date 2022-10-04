BT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 118,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,901,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

