Sandy Spring Bank Sells 672 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

